Donald Lloyd Ramsburg, 87, of Emporia, Kansas died Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia.
Don was born June 19, 1933 in Emporia the son of Archie and Maude (Wright) Ramsburg. Don worked 26 years for Dolly Madison Bakery in Emporia, retiring in 1991. Don was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Emporia. He served in the Kansa s National Guard, and was a 60 year member of the Emporia Masonic Lodge #12 A.F. & A.M. Don enjoyed woodworking and mechanic work on cars and small engines.
Don is survived by his brother, Darrell Ramsburg of Prairie Village, Kansas; nephews, Richard Ramsburg and Doug Ramsburg; niece, Linda Batton and sister-in-law, Janelle Ramsburg. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lee Ramsburg and sister-in-law, Beverly Ramsburg.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 14, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Graveside service following the visitation at the Patio Garden at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia. Pastor Brenda Ulrich of the Grace United Methodist Church will be officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.