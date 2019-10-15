Karalyn Karjala knew some of her other performances on her senior night weren’t up to par with her expectations.
So the Spartan senior turned that frustration into focus and went to the mat for the final performance of the night’s final event — her floor routine.
She received a personal-best score of 8.9, placing first and ending Emporia High’s only home gymnastics competition on a high note.
“I felt like I tried my best, I definitely did not perform my best,” she said. “I got my highest score ever and it was just super exciting. I was really upset after (the) beam and floor just kind of brightened my whole night. I ... worked hard for it and I’m glad it happened.”
Karjala placed third among the all-around scores, with an overall score of 30.1 on the night, the top E-High individual among the final standings.
“I honestly can’t wait to look into her scores ... I am almost sure she’s going to be there at state,” Head Coach Angela Podrebarac said. “I’m just super-proud of her. She’s come so far and gained confidence and worked on skills that I know are out of her comfort zone. She’s done a great job.”
Karjala was also the lead Spartan on the vault (third, 8.55) and placed fifth on the bars (5.65).
Also among the top finishers for EHS in the dual were Hattie Walker, who scored a 7.05 on the bars, good for second, and an 8.25 on the floor for a fifth-place mark.
She was fourth in the all-around scoring.
Journey Walburn was sixth all-around after a third-place floor routine and fifth-place score on the beam.
Riley Johnson was fourth on the vault and sixth on the bars, while Cadance Vincent tied for sixth on the vault.
Also on the floor, Jacey Stutler earned a score of 7.95 to finish sixth.
“In general, our floor (performances were) really stepped up,” Podrebarac said. “Even the judge came to me and said “these girls have really cleaned it up, these are the best routines I’ve seen them do” and going into state performance, that’s super-exciting to hear.”
All that remains for the E-High gymnasts will be the state competition, though qualifiers won’t likely be made known until the weekend.
So while Podrebarac attempts to determine a practice schedule for the week ahead without knowing who is in and who isn’t, the gymnasts are ready to go back to work in hopes of more bests to reach for next week.
“All of us gave our best effort ... we tried our best,” Karjala said.
