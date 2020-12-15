The Chase County Boys basketball team earned its second win of the year Friday night at Rural Vista, limiting the Heat to just eight points in the first half in a 38-26 victory.
Senior Owen Eidman would provide the offensive spark for the Bulldogs early, scoring eight of Chase County’s 12 first-quarter points and adding another seven before halftime to send his team into the locker room leading 26-8.
Rural Vista would be able to outscore the Bulldogs in both the third and fourth quarters and limit Eidman to just two points in the final 16 minutes, but never came within striking distance thanks to their early struggles.
Senior Cameron Campuzano provided the only real scoring threat for the Heat, finishing with 16 behind six makes from the field, including two baskets from beyond the arc.
Both Chase County varsity basketball squads are set to be back in action tonight at Northern Heights. The Lady Bulldogs will tip off at 6 p.m., with Chase boys set to follow directly after.
Chase: 12 14 8 4 — 38
RV: 3 5 9 9 — 26
Chase - Holloway (7), Ybarra (4), Fetrow (1), O. Eidman (17), Schroer (4), A. Eidman (5)
RV - Stilwell (3), Campuzano (16), Worrell (6), Thomas (1)
12/11 Area Scoreboard:
Girls - Chase County 44 @ Rural Vista 41; Olpe 59 @ Yates Center 10; Northern Heights 43 @ Manhattan Chief 30; Madison 35 v. Northeast Arma 31
Boys - Northern Heights 32 @ Manhattan Chief 59; Madison 70 v. Northeast Arma 25
