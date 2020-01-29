The Gardner Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Gardner woman.
The whereabouts of Wilma J. Patterson, 82, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her.
Patterson has Alzheimer’s and was last seen Tuesday at 802 S. Poplar St. in Gardner. Her credit card was last used at a gas station in Meade at about 9 a.m. Wednesday. She is driving a Red Kia Forte, with Kansas plates, VDH 319.
Patterson is 5 ft. 3 in. tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes.
Authorities believe she may be traveling in southwest Kansas, or may have made it outside the state to Oklahoma, Colorado, New Mexico or Texas.
If you see Patterson or her vehicle, or have information about her whereabouts, please immediately call 911, or contact the Gardner Police Department at 913-782-0720.
