Emporia students will have just two days of school next week, as the district announced Friday that no classes will be held Wednesday, Jan. 26.
"As we prepare for Parent-Teacher Conferences this next week, the district would like to update you on an important schedule change for all students," the district said in a release. "There will be no classes for students on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday, January 26, 27, and 28. Parent-Teacher Conferences will continue virtually as planned."
Thursday and Friday were already scheduled days off for students as the district prepares for conferences.
"We hope by adding an extra day we can continue to help slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout our schools," the district added. "Additionally, we encourage everyone to continue wearing masks while away from school, and limit gatherings during this time. School activities and sports will continue, however, any necessary adjustments will be communicated by the individual sponsor or coach."
On Wednesday certified and classified staff will participate in a half-day of professional
development followed by a half-day workday. There are no changes for staff on Thursday or Friday. If you have any questions, please contact your student's school or email the Community Relations Office at community.relations@usd253.net
