Newman Regional Health has announced the official relocation of Newman Therapy Services, an outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy facility.
Effective today, Aug. 23, all Newman Therapy Services patients will be seen at the new location on-site at Newman Regional Health, 1201 West 12th Ave., with entry through Entrance G. This entrance is the old emergency room entrance on the southeast side of the hospital.
The relocation and project renovation was funded by the 2020 Denim & Diamonds fundraising campaign, as well as bond funds and a grant from Emporia Community Foundation’s 79 Fund specific to the pediatric therapy gym.
“Because of the generous giving at Denim & Diamonds and support from the Emporia Community Foundation, we have been given this opportunity to expand into a larger space within Newman Regional Health,” said Garret Seacat, Chief Marketing Officer for Mathis Rehab Centers, LLC. “The partnership between Mathis Rehab Centers, LLC and Newman Regional Health continues to ensure the highest quality care, and with the new location, that care all falls under one roof.”
Newman Therapy Services is operated by Mathis Rehab Centers, LLC in partnership with Newman Regional Health. Offering a range of physical, occupational, speech, and specialty therapies for adult and pediatric patients, Newman Therapy Services offers individual and personalized service. Newman Therapy Services strives to restore maximum function, expedite recovery, prevent reoccurrence, and promote the long-term health and wellness of its patients.
David Crotts, Director of Newman Therapy Services, says, “We are excited to offer our patients an improved therapy experience. Our new facility affords our patients and our community as a whole improved access to our facility. Becoming part of the main hospital campus enhances our staff's interaction with other hospital departments and medical providers and vice versa."
For more information about Newman Therapy Services, visit newmantherapyservices.com or call 620-342-4100.
