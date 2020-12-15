Emporia High junior Jacob Ortega would score only a single basket in Tuesday night’s matchup with Topeka High, but it was the one that mattered most.
His acrobatic layup against a pair of Trojan’s defenders capped a 9-0 run, earning EHS its first win of the year with 5.8 seconds remaining during a night that was a struggle for Spartans not named Charles Snyder and Chance Gilpin.
“That [play] was kind of the epitome of our night,” said EHS Head Coach Beau Welch after the game. “We screwed the play up, but we let it play out, and fortunately for us, Jake made a play and it went in. That was our whole night. We struggled to run anything tonight with them zoning us for much of the game… We forced things too much… but in the grand scheme of things, it’s what we’ve been talking about having some of the other guys do, and he stepped up and made a big play.”
Snyder and Gilpin combined for each of Emporia’s points in the first half, sending the team to the locker room trailing 28-18 in an opening 16 minutes of play that saw the Spartans lead for less than 20 seconds. The trend carried over into the third quarter of action, as EHS battled the Trojans to knot the game at 30 behind eight quick points from Snyder, grasping a quick 33-32 lead on a Gilpin three-pointer with about a minute remaining ahead of the final period.
A five-point run at the end of the third gave the Trojans a 37-33 advantage heading into the final eight minutes, but a combination of rushed shot selection and increased defensive intensity by Emporia High allowed the Spartans to creep back into contention.
A pair of free throws from sophomore Parker Leeds midway through the fourth quarter would mark the first time a Spartan other than Snyder or Gilpin had scored in the game, bringing the Spartans back within four before Snyder brought the deficit to a single point by draining one of two from the charity stripe with 35 seconds remaining.
Another EHS stop with 18 seconds left on the clock served to set up Ortega’s game-winner out of a timeout.
Snyder would lead the Spartans with 23 points and five rebounds on 10-16 shooting, complimented by Gilpin who drained five shots from beyond the arc for the second game in a row in what was a 19-point performance.
“For us to have any success, especially in our league, it’s got to be done aggressively with physicality,” Welch said. “There were times tonight where we really struggled in those areas, but down the stretch, we were able to change that … We feel like, as a group, that we have not responded to a lot of things well [so far this season], but boy, we responded tonight.”
The Spartans (1-2) will be back in action with a home date with Great Bend beginning 7 p.m. Friday at Emporia High.
EHS - Snyder (23), Gilpin (19), Ortega (2), Leeds (3)
EHS — 11 7 17 14- 47
Topeka - 17 9 11 9- 46
