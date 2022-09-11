COTTONWOOD FALLS — One person died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following reports of a domestic incident in Cottonwood Falls early Sunday.
According to Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh, the sheriff's office reponded at 12:54 a.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Maple Street. Deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers had been attempting to make contact with the suspect when a single gunshot was heard from inside the residence.
"Deputies and Troopers made entry into the residence and pulled two more bystanders from the residence," Welsh said in a written release.
The Chase County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and the Kansas Highway Patrol’s Special Response Team, who both responded.
KHP's Special Response Team was able to make entry into the residence and located a male subject, who was deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Chase County Sheriff’s Office cleared the scene around 10 a.m. Sunday. This case is still under investigation, but Welsh said no further information about the incident will be released.
