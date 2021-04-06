Courtesy ESU Athletics
WICHITA — Emporia State split its doubleheader at Newman on Saturday to win the three game series 2-1. The Hornets won 24-9 in the first game before Newman took a 9-8 victory in the second game.
Game 1
The Hornets scored 21 runs in the final four innings of a 24-9 win in the first game of the day.
Emporia State scored three runs in the second when Ryan Krolikowski hit an RBI single, Sam Chaput scored on a wild pitch and Noah Geekie delivered a sac fly. The Jets evened the game in the bottom of the second on a Zach Hargrove two-run homer and an RBI single by Hayden VanDePol.
The Hornets erupted for eight runs on six hits and three Jet errors in the fourth inning. Blake Carroll had a two-run home-run during the inning and scored twice on double steals with the benefit of an error. VanDePol hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to get Newman back to within 11-6 but the Hornets answered with two runs on a Carroll sac fly and Cooper Minnick RBI triple to go back up by seven runs. Krolikowski hit a three-run home-run in the sixth and Jack Maki had an RBI ground-out to give Emporia State a 17-6 lead going to the bottom of the sixth.
Newman added a run in the bottom of the sixth but Emporia State put the game away with a seven run seventh inning. Krolikowski started the scoring with an RBI single and Bringham Mooney gave the Hornets 20 runs for the second straight game with a two-run double. Geekie had an RBI ground out before Kade Graff capped the scoring with a three run homer to make it 24-7. The Jets added two runs on an RBI triple by Anthony Rivenbark, followed by a Jake Angelico sac fly for the final score of 24-9.
Every starter scored a run for the Hornets. Krolikowski was 4-of-5 with six RBIs, three runs and a home run. Brady Michel went 4-for-4 with four runs and a double while Mooney was two for four with four runs and two RBIs.
Jake Barton started and went four innings of the seven inning game, allowing six runs on just four hits with six walks and three strike-outs to get the win. Malachi Crone worked the final three innings and allowed three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks for a save.
Game 2
Emporia State was held to under 10 runs for just the second time in the last seven games as Newman walked off with a 9-8 win to salvage the final game of the series.
The Jets took their first lead of the series in the bottom of the third on a Mitchell Austin RBI double. Noah Geekie tied it with a solo homer in the fifth for the Hornets. Emporia State scored four runs in the sixth starting with a Sam Chaput RBI single. Brady Michel then came home on a double steal to make it 3-1 and Ryan Krolikowski made it 5-1 with his second home run of the day.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth Daniel Quintanilla cleared the bases with a double to pull the Jets within 5-4. Chaput got all three of those runs back in the top of the seventh with a three RBI home-run as Emporia State took an 8-4 lead into the seventh inning stretch.
The Hornets still led 8-4 going to the bottom of the ninth. Quintanilla led off with a single and with one out Kellen Landstad singled. VanDePol reached on a chopper up the middle that Carroll could not handle that allowed one run to score and put runners on second and third. Zachary Ebert relieved Coleton Crisp on the mound and walked the next two batters to load the bases and drive in a run. Devin Beard then laced a 3-2 pitch to left field that cleared the bases and gave Newman a 9-8 walk off win.
Chaput went 2-for-5 with four RBI, two runs scored and a home-run. Geekie was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, one run and one RBI, while Krolikowski had a two-run homer. Drew Repp started and allowed four runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Coleton Crisp went three innings allowing three runs, one of them earned on three hits with six strikeouts. Zachary Ebert, working in his third game in five days, gave up two runs on a hit and two walks to suffer the loss.
Emporia State will travel to Topeka next weekend for the Turnpike Tussle. First pitch of game one is set for 5 p.m. on Friday night at Falley Field.
Emporia State’s 24 runs in game one of the doubleheader are the most scored by the Hornets since a 27-14 win at Colorado State-Pueblo on Feb. 4, 2017.
It was the first time Emporia State had scored 20 runs in back to back games since 20-5 and 22-7 wins at Pittsburg State on Feb. 27-28, 2016.
