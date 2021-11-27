Roots/Blues/Americana singer/songwriter, keyboardist and guitarist Kelley Hunt will renew her consistently-sold-out seasonal concert series “Winter Soulstice” for a fifth year — this year with an expanded lineup of special guests and shows.
Hunt will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Emporia Granada Theatre and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 at The Cider Gallery in Lawrence. In addition to limited venue tickets on sale at The Cider Gallery there will be a livestream pass available for that show.
Each year, “Winter Soulstice” has taken on a new form — different material, unique arrangements and original music centered on the season and themes of peace and unity. The shows have invariably sold out in past years. This year Hunt collaborates with special guests bassist James Albright (Boko Maru, Northland Symphony, KC Jazz Orchestra), singers Allena Ross and Wanda Manier — both of whom have toured and sung with Hunt extensively and drummer/percussionist John Kizilarmut (KC Jazz Orchestra).
As usual the show promises to span musical genres — from blues, soul, jazz, gospel to classical arrangements — brought to life by talented singers, musicians and soloists in a true musical collaboration and celebration.
“We really have fun with this every year,” Hunt said. “We look for some seasonal material we can turn on its head a bit and make special conceptually, get some humor in the mix and offer a reminder that this time of year is a good time to express the themes of peace and unity we sometimes lose track of.
“I think this year we really need that. I’m really excited about this lineup — we’re going to really stretch out on some things and the skill and creativity on stage will open all the doors for us.”
Tickets are on sale now for both shows and the livestream. Fans are encouraged to get tickets early, particularly for the limited-capacity Lawrence show.
To purchase tickets for the Granada show, visit http://www.emporiagranada.com/event/kelley-hunt-winter-soulstice. Tickets are $20-$35.
