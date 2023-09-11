A possible rollover has been reported south of Emporia on the Kansas Turnpike Monday afternoon.
According to dispatch, the accident is located at mile marker 106, about four miles past the Bazaar Cattle Pens overlook.
Traffic is not blocked at this time, but drivers should be advised of possible travel delays.
We'll have more on this as information is available.
