Jerry “Woody” Hayes, 59, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023.
Jerry was born July 13, 1964, in Emporia, Kansas the son of Larry Hayes and Beverly Hayes (Lewis) both of Emporia, Kansas.
He graduated from Olpe High School in 1982 and joined the Army in April of 1983.
His joy and passion were flying his paramotor. He was very involved in that community and a huge role model to everyone there. He flew every chance he could no matter where he was.
He received an Army Commendation Medal for personal courage while stationed in Germany. He was able to keep a tank from exploding and injuring anybody.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vernon and Ruth Lewis (Kaniper) of Emporia, Kansas and David and Ethel Hayes (Lawson) of Emporia, Kansas.
Jerry is survived by his parents, Larry Hayes and Beverly Hayes (Lewis) both of Emporia, Kansas. His children, Jerry (J.T.) and Jessica Hayes, Jessy and Katie Hayes and Joel and Adrienne Hayes; brother, Brad Hayes and sister, Tricia Hayes; seven grandchildren and another one due in October.
There will be a gathering for friends and family at Victory Fellowship, 693 Road 190, Emporia, KS 66801 on Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 11 to 1.
During the National Paramotor Fly-in held in Fredonia, KS September 18-22, his three sons will be flying and will release his ashes while doing what Jerry loved the most. Please contact us closer to the date and we will have more details.
