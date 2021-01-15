Members of Lyon County’s Local Emergency Planning Committee received area vaccination updates from Emergency Manager Jarrod Fell and Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern during a brief meeting, Thursday afternoon.
Fell said the county was currently focused on Phase 1 of the state’s rollout plan, meaning vaccines for local healthcare workers, those in long-term care facilities and others critical to the community’s pandemic response.
“The Flint Hills Community Health Center, Newman Regional Health and I have weekly meetings about [the rollout], often more than one meeting a week,” Fell said. “We’re working on Phase 1 right now, but the [Kansas Department of Health and Environment] seems to change their language on what qualifies for the first [rollout].”
Fell said he was thankful for the initiatives of other health organizations in providing the area with increased safety resources and testing, but reminded that local officials were occupied with their own efforts.
“There have been a lot of [problems] identified in the testing line at the Anderson Building and the fairgrounds, but people should know that that is a state program,” Fell said. “Neither Lyon County Public Health or Newman Regional Health, nor I, am really in that… I understand that a lot of unknowns are coming out of that… I think some of that can be attributed to using saliva-based tests as well as depending on individuals to collect samples rather than a healthcare professional.”
Despite some of the problems and delays, Millbern said there was reason for optimism moving forward, reporting the area would likely be in Phase 2 of the rollout sometime within the next month.
“I would anticipate… that we’re probably going to be moving into Phase 2 by the first week of February, so the next couple of weeks,” she said. “We were very lucky this week and received 800 doses of vaccine. … We have been reaching out to those partners that are involved in the first phase and those partners have been reaching out to us. I think we all feel pretty confident that getting this dosage in people’s arms in the next couple of weeks will complete Phase 1 in Lyon County.”
Moving forward, those with general questions on the virus, testing or vaccines are encouraged to contact Lyon County Public Health’s COVID-19 hotline at 620-208-3741.
“If you, your staff or someone in your family has questions about the vaccine, Public Health is there to answer them, so don’t hesitate to reach out to us for that,” Millbern said. “We look forward to continuing to serve our community during this event. … It’s definitely a community response, and we couldn’t do it without you.”
During the meeting, the committee also approved Andrew McHenry and Kevin Risley as Chair and Vice-Chair for 2021.
