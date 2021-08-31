David Lee Bruyr, 66, passed away on August 18, 2021. At the time of his death, he was a resident at Kidron-Bethel Nursing Home in North Newton, KS. David spent most of his life in Emporia, Hutchinson, Wichita, and Topeka, Kansas. He was a graduate of Emporia High School class of 1973 where he excelled at wrestling and track in high school. He was also an avid softball player and golfed well into his 40’s with multiple sclerosis. His life centered around K-State Athletics, PT cruiser clubs and car shows.
David was born on December 10, 1954 in Parsons, Kansas, the son of Donald Bruyr and Dora Jean (Nevin) Coyan. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Myke Bruyr; sister, Belinda McGovern and his beloved dog, Scooter. He leaves behind his daughter, Kara Bruyr; sister, Vicki (Ron) Hufford; sister-in-law, Carolyn Bruyr and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per his request cremation will take place. Due to COVID the celebration of David’s life will be a private family service at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be sent in David’s name to National MS Society, 900 S. Broadway, 2nd Fl., Denver, CO 80209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.