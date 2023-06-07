Nathan Wheeler Watkins, 65, died on June 3, 2023 surrounded by his loving family after a two-year battle with metastatic cancer.
Nathan was born on April 13, 1958 in Windber, Pennsylvania, the son of Dr. John Nelson and Sarah Patterson (Qua) Watkins. He attended Shady Side Academy in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, followed by a lacrosse scholarship to Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio. He later transferred to Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas where he met his wife of 39 years, Sherry. They married in Ft. Riley, Kansas on June 16, 1984.
After university, Nate worked for Bird Music & Vending, eventually becoming the operations manager. He later became owner and President of Bluestem Vending Service in Emporia, Kansas for over 25 years. After 40 years in the vending and entertainment sector, Nate retired and began his second career with the United States Postal Service. He was voted Vice-President of the Kansas Rural Letter Carriers’ Association and State Union Steward.
When Nate was not pursuing his many work interests, he deeply enjoyed and was well versed in music, art, history, geography and architecture. He spent much of his time with friends and family at his lake home on Wabaunsee Lake. Ever the sportsman, Nate took pleasure in water sports, skiing, cycling, his Boxer dogs, and cheering on his Kansas State Wildcats and Pittsburg Steelers until his passing.
Fiercely loyal, Nate enjoyed lifelong friendships; he truly personified the term “social butterfly”. He was a gifted conversationalist and charismatic boss, husband, father and friend. His pride and joy was his wife and three daughters. He is survived by his spouse of almost 40 years, Sherry Harman Watkins of Eureka, Kansas; daughters, Sarah Iris (33) of Kansas City, Missouri, Hannah Elizabeth Hilker (31) and husband Adam of Brownell, Kansas, and Sophia Margaret (24) of Wichita, Kansas; as well as his brother, Dr. Matthew Wells Watkins and wife Dr. Lisa Dulsky Watkins of Ferrisburgh, Vermont; brother-in-law, Scott Harman (Krista) of Charlotte, North Carolina; and in-laws, Richard and Marilyn (Hanna) Harman of Denver, Colorado. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Cremation is planned with a Memorial Service at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Private burial will take place at a later date. A celebration of life is planned immediately following at Bruff’s Bar and Grill. Memorial contributions to Emporia Humane Society and the Kansas State University Ahearn Fund can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
