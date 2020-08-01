AMERICUS - Richard Hugh Hamlin, Sr., 74, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Vintage Park Assisted Living in Osage City, Kansas.
Dick was born July 18, 1946 in Salina, Kansas, the son of Henry Hugh and Violet May (Butts) Hamlin. Their family lived in several communities, including Neodesha, Kansas, Chandler, Arizona, Berthoud, Colorado, Bel Plaine, Kansas and Marion, Kansas. He graduated from Marion High School, and later attended Garden City Junior College. He later graduated from Emporia State University with his bachelor’s degree. Dick also served in the United States Army Reserves.
He was employed by Cities Service at several locations including in Pampa, Texas, Rawlins, Wyoming, Ulysses, Kansas and Emporia. Dick retired after many years with the Kansas Department of Transportation. He had a love for KU Jayhawk basketball, Kansas City Chiefs, Dr. Pepper and he rarely missed the annual Kansas High School State Track Meet in Wichita.
Dick will be forever remembered by his four sons, Richard H. (Lacie) Hamlin, Jr. of Americus, KS, Shawn (Michelle) Hamlin of Emporia, Todd (Christina) Hamlin of Emporia and Joshua (Lea) Hamlin of Americus; a sister, Pam Erickson of Loveland, Colorado; fourteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a step-brother, Terry Wegment and a step-sister, Barbara Phillips.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Care and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, Kansas 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
