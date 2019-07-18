By Chase County Leader-News
The Chase County Explosion was a perfect 6-0 over the weekend, winning the 16-A Midwest Showcase at the Two Rivers Youth Complex in Wichita.
The Explosion won two contests on both Friday and Saturday, before claiming victories in both of its games on Sunday, a 9-2 win over the OK Batbusters and a 7-0 championship final over the Wellington Rebels.
