One person was transported after a rollover accident west of Bushong on US Highway 56 Saturday afternoon.
At 12:23 PM, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, District 2 First Responders and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were dispatched to reports over a rollover accident at mile marker 365 on US Highway 56, just over the Lyon/Morris County line.
According to a release from Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Zach Shafer, Brandon Elizalde-Lopez, 19, of Fort Riley, was traveling eastbound in a white 1998 Honda Accord, when he left the roadway into the south ditch. Elizalde-Lopez overcorrected and came back onto the highway, then left the roadway again into the south ditch, where the vehicle rolled.
Elizalde-Lopez was transported by ambulance to Newman Regional Hospital for observation with unspecified injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation.
