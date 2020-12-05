Jeffrey “Jeff” W. Selby, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the age of 54.
A lifelong resident of Emporia, KS, Jeff was born on April 27, 1966 and is the son of Lyman and Melva (Hutchinson) Selby. He is survived by his parents in Emporia as well as his 3 daughters, Jordan Selby, Topeka, Kansas, Jennessa Selby, and Jessica Selby, both of Emporia; sisters, Terri Torres, Emporia, Linda (Todd) Crook, Olpe, Kansas, and Connie (Dutch) Dunbar, Emporia; grandsons, Jeremiah Selby, Demarcus Selby, Cameron Selby, Jaxon Selby, and Amir Casiano-Diaz. Jeff also had 7 nieces and nephews as well as many extended family and dear friends.
He was a supervisor at Simmons Pet Foods in Emporia where he had worked for 20 years. Jeff was a 1984 graduate of Emporia High School. Jeff’s pride and joy were his daughters and his grandsons. He loved to travel with his family and spend time with loved ones. He was the kindest, most gentle soul we were all privileged to know and love.
A private service will be held for the family at a later date. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be sent through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
Memorial contributions for his grandson’s education fund can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
