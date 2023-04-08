Here we are already into April — and have we ever been busy here at the Chamber!
We’re excited about our new website, EmporiaOpportunity.com, that was recently launched, and hope you’ll take time to check it out. It’s a continuously evolving, one-stop site that promotes our community to those interested in moving to the Emporia area — a valuable tool that Chamber members can use when recruiting employees to their businesses.
Another great program is our brand-new “T with the Chamber” podcast. The first episode features Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Membership Director Rebeca Herrera and myself. We will bring you this new video podcast every other week, featuring staff here at the Trusler Business Center (from the Chamber, Visit Emporia, Ignite Emporia, and the Emporia Regional Development Association) as well as programs and services being offered around the community.
As we were planning our Chamber year, discussion turned to how we can work smarter, not harder. These days, everyone faces time poverty, that dilemma of too much to do in too little time. We continue to offer our popular Chamber programs: Coffee & Conversation, Group Lunches, and Business After Hours — but we understand that you cannot attend everything you would like. The new “T with the Chamber” podcast is a great way to get information important to you and your business in a quick, 15-minute-or-less time bite. Watch our first episode of “T with the Chamber” here: https://youtu.be/pARWdC9ZQbs
Also coming up this month is our Career Fair on Thursday, April 20. We have invited juniors and seniors from high schools within a fifty-mile radius of Emporia, and are getting a great response from both the area schools and the regional business community. If you would like to know more about this opportunity, please reach out to Ignite Director Sherry Harrison at 620-342-1600 or email her at sharrison@emporiakschamber.org.
I personally want to thank each one of you who attended one of the two community visioning meetings for our Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge grant. Thanks to the combined, cooperative efforts of staff under the Trusler Business Center roof, Emporia has been included in a $4 million USDA grant to help develop a strategic community plan for our city.
If you were unable to attend one of the public visioning meetings, we ask that you complete the following survey: Https://RPA2023.com/EMPORIA. This survey should take no longer than 10 minutes to complete. Please become part of the conversation as we plan for the future of our community. It is important we hear from each of you.
In closing, everyone here at the Trusler Business Center was saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend and colleague Susan Rathke. She dedicated 28 years as a vital, cheerful, purposeful ambassador working at the Emporia Chamber and Convention & Visitors Bureau. We are grateful for the time we had together. She will be dearly missed. Our deepest sympathies go out to the Rathke family.
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.