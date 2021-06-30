Linda JoElla Kreger Simmons, of Emporia, Kansas, died June 27, 2021, at age 76, surrounded by family.
Linda was born December 16, 1944, to Harold and Josephine (Keith) Kreger of Dodge City, Kansas. She graduated from Dodge City Senior High in 1962. She attended cosmetology school in Denver, Colorado. While living in Denver, she met Wayne E. Simmons of York, Nebraska, and the two were married May 2, 1965.
Linda was an artist. She worked in a variety of media throughout her life, from watercolors to freehand magic marker to cinnamon rolls, for which she was legendary in every community in which she lived. She lived much of her life in Dodge City, but she also lived for substantial periods in York, Nebraska; Fort Collins, Colorado; Independence, Missouri; and Emporia.
She worked a variety of jobs: hairdresser, child-care provider, retail clerk, elementary school food service director, fraternity cook, and apartment manager. More recently, she baked fabulous confections because “it sounds like fun” and sold them at the Emporia Farmers Market. She never did fully understand the “business” part of sales, but she always was a master of customer service. The creation was the best part for her, and she enjoyed sharing that passion with her daughter, Katherine.
Linda’s mind was known to wander occasionally. For those who knew her only late in life, this was not due to age; it was an undocumented feature in her software from the very beginning. Frequently she would be driving, obeying all traffic laws, and suddenly she would realize that her vehicle had long passed her destination. She never slept well, but she was a spectacular dreamer.
Her final working position was as a part-time secretary/receptionist at Simmons Law Office, P.A., but the role that defined her was caring for children of all ages. She reared three children of her own and she acted as mother for hundreds of others. Among them were extended family displaced for one reason or another, children entrusted to her for child-care, children in foster care, her children’s friends, and pretty much anyone else who just needed a hug.
She loved to read. When her children were young, she ensured that they visited the public library frequently. She did not care what they read, and she encouraged them to check out the maximum number of books permitted. As a consequence, she spent countless hours looking for overdue books and a small fortune paying overdue fees, but her love of reading has spread into a third generation, and her legacy shows no signs of abating.
Church also was a very important part of Linda’s life, both socially and spiritually. Her family does not recall her naming one Bible verse “favorite,” but her life suggests John 15:12: “This is my commandment: that you love one another,” that your joy may be full. Her final church family was at Life Church in Emporia.
She loved everyone, and her empathy was a defining characteristic. It was not unusual for a compelling television commercial to cause her to break down in tears, and she was always able to see the world through the eyes of the many people whose lives she touched. She would do almost anything to help them. In her final months, although she was not excited about getting a COVID vaccine, she became immunized to help protect a diabetic granddaughter in a distant state.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne; son, Rand (Tracy) Simmons of Emporia; son, Derek (Ann Marie) of Roseburg, Oregon; and daughter, Katherine Simmons of Emporia; grandchildren Evie, Maddie, Kaman, Alex, Gabe, Kyle, and Olivia; her brothers, Doc (Kathy) Kreger and Bob (Dee Ann) Kreger; beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins; her church family; and multitudes of others who loved her.
In lieu of sending flowers, the family suggests donations to the Emporia Senior Center. A viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 5, 2021 at Life Church and the celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021. Among her final wishes, Linda asked that attendees bring their favorite Linda stories and share hugs and laughter.
