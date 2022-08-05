The second search for a wanted man in Lyon County took a bit longer than the first.
Lyon County Crime Stoppers announced Thursday that John Primeaux, 54, had been recaptured. The news came six days after he became a “Featured Friday Felon” on Facebook for a second time.
No details were available Friday on how Primeaux was found.
But Lyon County prosecutors wanted Primeaux put back in jail, claiming he violated terms of a one-year probation sentence he received in mid-July.
A court document issued Thursday indicated Primeaux failed to report to a probation officer. He's also accused of “changing employment, residence or phone number” without the officer's consent.
Primeaux first became a Crime Stoppers focus after he skipped a sentencing hearing in mid-July. He was arrested on the day his mugshot was posted online.
Primeaux now is held without bond with his probation revoked. He's scheduled for arraignment Monday.
Primeaux pleaded guilty in May to burglary and theft from the Emporia Recreation Center.
