All public school districts in Lyon County and many others in the surrounding area will remain closed this week following a Sunday recommendation from Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson.
The recommendation comes as schools around the country are closing or moving online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
USD 253 Emporia Public Schools, North Lyon County USD 251 and Southern Lyon County USD 252 all announced late Sunday that they would not hold classes March 16 - 20, instead using the coming week to reassess, sanitize and plan during a rapidly developing situation. Emporia Christian School and Sacred Heart School will also be closed this week.
Other area districts following suit include USD 386 Madison-Virgil. USD 284 Chase County Schools is on its scheduled spring break this week.
Kelly did not make the closings mandatory.
“We are really trying to take a Kansas approach to this, but a risk-based strategic plan to address the issues as they come up and to plan for those in the future,” Kelly said in a press conference Sunday evening. “Right now, we don't think it's necessary to shutter schools for the rest of the semester, but we want to be able to plan for that.”
Kelly a task force was moving forward to develop recommendations for moving public school classes online, as state universities already have done. She said the task force also will deal with issues such as daycare services for parents and providing meals to children who normally get them at school. The governor said she expects all public schools to follow her and Watson's recommendation, but she acknowledged they were leaving the decision to local officials.
“They know what their issues are,” Kelly said. “They're all different and unique.”
USD 253 Superintendent Kevin Case urged parents not to treat the extra week off as another spring break in a written release, saying the decision was not made lightly.
"We acknowledge this decision will impact many individuals and groups. However, student and staff safety is a priority of Emporia Public Schools," he said in the release. "This intervention is a proactive approach intended to slow the spread of COVID-19. This closure also includes all athletic and other school-related activities. This time is not to be considered or treated as an additional spring break. During this time everyone is to stay home and practice social distancing. The coronavirus is believed to be spread via person-to-person contact through contaminated air droplets from coughing and sneezing by an infected person. As with controlling the spread of other viruses, we urge you to speak to your child about the following prevention measures:
- Wash your hands regularly, especially after using the restroom and before preparing or consuming food. Using soap and hot water, wash for about 20 seconds. Be sure to also wash your fingertips and under your fingernails.
- Avoid coughing or sneezing into your hands or in the air. Always try to cough or sneeze into a tissue, then throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, cough/sneeze into your arm.
- As much as you can, avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose."
Emporia administrators will discuss how to get meals out to students this week. More information on that will be released as it is available.
Kansas has eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in four counties, including one death. To date, the confirmed cases have been located in Johnson, Butler, Wyandotte and Franklin counties.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
Kelly called on Kansas residents to use “common sense safety measures,” including avoiding crowds and thorough hand-washing, but did not go as so far as to ban large gatherings as other states have done.
“Each state is unique,” she said. “The approach that we take to this will be very thoughtful, very measured and very Kansas-centric.”
The state health department also called for people who are traveling outside the US or to several other states to quarantine themselves for two weeks upon their return. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommended home quarantines for anyone who was traveling Sunday or later outside the US or to California, New York or Washington state. It also recommended that people who were on a cruise ship as of Sunday to self-quarantine, as well as anyone who traveled within the past week to Eagle, Gunnison, Pitkin and Summit counties in Colorado.
