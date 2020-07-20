Emergency crews on en route to a reported structure fire in south Emporia.
Shortly after the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Emporia, dispatch toned out at 9:26 p.m. for a line down at 118 S. Walnut St. The tree limb had reportedly fallen on a telephone line and was sparking.
Two minutes later, crews were advised that smoke detectors were sounding and a burning smell was coming from the basement.
We will keep you updated as more develops.
