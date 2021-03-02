Hetlinger Developmental Services, Inc., announced Tuesday a $200,000 grant from the W. S. & E. C. Jones Testamentary Trust, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee supporting the Planting Hope Initiative.
Philanthropic Client Manager Tony Twyman said, “Walter S. & Evan C. Jones Testamentary Trust is proud to support the Hetlinger Planting Hope Initiative and remains committed to the continuing support of community focused projects. The greenhouse and programming planned in the campaign will enrich the lives of individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and the Emporia community."
These funds will support the Planting Hope Initiative to establish a greenhouse and horticultural therapy program. The lead support from the Walter S. & Evan C. Jones Testamentary Trust helps the Planting Hope Campaign close in on their $750,000 goal as fundraising continues.
“We are honored and extremely grateful to the Jones Trust for their very generous gift in support of our campaign,” said board member Roberta “Bo” Swanson. “Their lead gift set the cornerstone for the Planting Hope Initiative and qualified us for other funders inside and outside Kansas. Our consumers and their families are grateful."
Hetlinger Developmental Services, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Gifts to the organization are 100% tax deductible.
Campaign Leadership Committee: Harry Stephens, honorary chair; Roberta “Bo” Swanson, chair; and committee members Leonard Dieker, Sarah Mounkes, Dennis Murphy, and Meredith Wagner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.