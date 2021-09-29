Olpe High School is celebrating Homecoming with a fundraiser for the USD 252 Honor Flight program.
The USD 252 Honor Flight BBQ Fundraiser is set for 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at the OHS commons area.
Since 2016, the USD 252 Honor Flight has completed seven trips and has escorted more than 170 veterans to see the monuments and memorials in Washington D.C. The trips typically occur each spring and fall, but the 2020 trips had been canceled due to COVID-19. This year’s trip will be taking 27 veterans, including medical staff and coordinators who are veterans themselves, to the capital.
“The Honor Flight program at USD 252 has had a huge impact on not only the veterans, but the students and the community as well,” said Megan McGuire, a teacher at Olpe High School. “One of the main goals we have is to bridge the gap between the generations and our students have successfully done that. Many of our past student guardians continue to have close relationships with their veterans. Each year I attend graduation parties and I see Honor Flight veterans there supporting their students. It is very special and quite the humbling experience for all involved.”
Student guardians and veterans fill out applications for a chance to go; age, health conditions, and grades are all considered when choosing who can attend. Eldest veterans and junior and senior classes are chosen first. All vets are encouraged to attend, and any necessary accommodations will be made to make the trip possible, including a top-of-the-line medical staff to ensure veteran’s safety.
Friday’s events coincide with Olpe’s 2021 Homecoming events, with the parade starting at 2:30 p.m. from the high school and heading east to St. Joseph’s, south on Iowa Street, East to Wamage St., north on Main Street and ending on Attendorn Street.
Floats will be announced in front of the post office and a pep rally will be held following the parade across from Olpe State Bank, 202 Westphalia St.
Veterans, as well as six Olpe alumni classes, will be honored at the opening ceremonies of 7 p.m. football game against Pleasanton. Staff and students are looking forward to the event, and students are getting excited to be “guardians” for the veterans.
“I am excited to see the memorial sites at Washington D.C. with my veteran,” said Drew Haag, a junior at Olpe. “It’s a great opportunity to give back to the veterans who have served our country.”
McGuire said the Honor Flight program functions entirely through donations and without them, the efforts made would not be possible. A donation of $7 is suggested for the barbecue with carry out options available.
Applications for future trips can be filled out at, www.usd252.org or by calling the Board of Education office at 620-392-5519, Olpe High School at 620-475-3223 or Hartford High School at 620-392-5515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.