If there’s one thing many can agree on, it’s that no one should be alone on a holiday.
That’s why several Emporia area churches and organizations are offering free Thanksgiving meals this week, filling a need for food and fellowship.
The Olpe United Methodist Church will serve its Thanksgiving meal from 5 - 6:30 p.m. today, Nov. 19, at 120 W. Listerschied, Olpe. The meal includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, ham, sweet potatoes, rolls, calico beans, homemade pie and other desserts, relishes, and drinks.
Pastors John Bright and Bob Robison will offer an informal Thanksgiving service from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. A freewill offering will be accepted for the meal. Carry-out or limited indoor seating is available.
At 4 p.m. Monday, Abundant Harvest will offer a curbside meal from its location at 1028 Whittier St.
The Emporia Church of Christ will welcome the community to its annual Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the church located at the corner of 12th Avenue and Neosho Street.
Expect a traditional holiday meal with all the trimmings. No donations will be asked or expected. Carryout meals are available.
In Strong City, the St. Anthony of Padua’s Catholic Church will offer a Thanksgiving meal from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the parish hall, 221 Elm St., Strong City.
This one is also a full meal. Carryout and delivery — if you’re in Chase County — is available. Call Vicki Adcock at 620-366-1211 for deliveries or if you’re bringing a large group.
