Emporia Police arrested a man accused of leading a short chase Sunday afternoon.
A police statement issued Monday said Vontrez Williams, 27, of Emporia is accused of driving recklessly in the area of West Sixth Avenue and Chestnut.
Officers spotted a vehicle and pursued it for a short distance, but it disappeared from sight.
Minutes later, the vehicle was spotted near West 18th Avenue and Lincoln. An officer pulled it over and Williams was arrested without incident, the statement said.
In addition to reckless driving, Williams also is accused of felony flee and elude. Lyon County prosecutors will decide exactly what charges he will face.
