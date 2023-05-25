The 700 block of E. Sixth Ave., east of Bunge, will be closed down to one lane for eastbound traffic for about 100-feet Thursday due to a collapsing storm sewer.
The City of Emporia made the announcement Thursday around 11:10 a.m. We'll update as more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.