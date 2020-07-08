The USD 251 North Lyon County Board of Education discussed preliminary plans for what school may look like come August during a meeting Wednesday evening in Americus.
While the Kansas State Department of Education's guidelines have not yet been released, Superintendent Robert Blair — who began his contract with the district July 1 after serving as the superintendent for Riverside USD 114 — said he would be taking part in several meetings over the next two weeks.
"I'm told it's a 700 to 900-page document," he said of KSDE's guidance for safely reopening schools. "It may take us some time to digest it."
Blair said it was his understanding that schools would be given a "menu of options," with considerations given for families with students who are uncomfortable coming into school buildings.
"What we're hearing is, the decision to close schools in the future would be a local decision," he said.
President Matt Horton, who was reelected to lead the school board, asked what some of the guidance might look like. Blair said there were a number of volunteers ranging from parents to educators around the state working on the plans at all grade levels.
Once the KSDE guidance is released to districts, Blair said USD 251 will be able to better formulate its plan for the upcoming school year.
"It's going to take some time to digest and put our actual plan together," he said. The information would be sent out to families as soon as possible, he added.
Graduation
Blair also announced some exciting news for Northern Heights High School's recent graduating class. Lyon County Public Health has approved the district's graduation plans for the Class of 2020. A ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. July 18 at NHHS, and all graduates will have to complete a health pre-screening before taking part in the ceremony.
Each graduate will be allowed to invite three guests. Names of each guest will need to be provided the day before the ceremony. Social distancing of at least 10-feet between people will be observed.
More details will be provided to families in the coming days.
The board also:
^Approved a suicide protocol to include in the district crisis plan
^Tabled a decision on contracting with CrossWinds for a social worker
^Reviewed Valedictorian/Salutatorian requirements
^Approved the BaSES Contract
^Approved an amendment to the 2020-21 NLC Handbook
