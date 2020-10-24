Marie Elizabeth Sievert (nee Stoeppelwerth), age 91, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020 at Meramec Bluffs in Ballwin, MO. Marie was born on January 30, 1929 in Lawrence, KS to the late Rev. Walter William and Leona (Stoltenberg) Stoeppelwerth.
Marie and her family moved to Emporia, KS when her father took a call at Messiah Lutheran Church. She graduated from Emporia High School in Emporia, KS in 1946 and Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, IN in 1950. Marie met her husband, Clarence “Clance” Sievert at Valpo and married him April 16, 1950 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia. They were married for 54 years before he preceded her in death. They resided in River Grove, IL for 4 years, Bensenville, IL for 32 years, Schaumburg, IL for 5 years, and Manchester, MO for 13 years. Her final 16 years, she was a resident at Meramec Bluffs in Ballwin, MO.
Marie is survived by her sister, Dorothy “Dot” Swartzbaugh; her children, John (Susan) Sievert of Lakeland, MN and Polly (Bob Bergman) Sievert King of Town & Country, MO; her grandchildren, Ted King, Scott Sievert, Tony (Amanda) King, Kelsey Sievert; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Marie is preceded in death by her two younger brothers, Walter “Walt” Stoeppelwerth and Rev. Henry “Hank” Stoeppelwerth.
Marie was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bensenville, IL and of Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood, MO. Marie was passionate about politics, genealogy, reading, needlepoint, and wildflowers.
Funeral and burial will be in a private ceremony on October 31, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Chesterfield, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Marie’s name to the Meramec Bluffs Employee Appreciation Fund, #1 Meramec Bluffs Drive, Ballwin, MO 63021 to honor all the “unsung heroes” who cared for Marie during her residence at Meramec Bluffs. A service of the Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family’s on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
