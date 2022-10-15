What is the most important issue facing Kansas, and how do you propose to address it?
From mandating or banning personal medical decisions to creating monopolies that cause high food prices and shortages, government overreach is at the heart of the majority of our problems in Kansas. My focus on limited and local government recognizes that problems created by the government can’t be solved by the government, and that these decisions are best made as locally as possible. Solutions that may work in Kansas City may be terrible for western Kansas, and vice versa. The only way to ensure that everybody has an equal opportunity to have their voice heard is to keep their government as local as possible.
What is your position on the expansion of Medicaid in Kansas?
Healthcare is another problem in Kansas that stems from too much government involvement. If we want affordable healthcare for everybody, the best solution is to allow for competition and free market solutions that will increase the quality of service while simultaneously making it more accessible and affordable for everybody. Expanding Medicaid in Kansas might be a temporary band-aid, but will ultimately make the problem worse.
How do you think the selection of Kansas Supreme Judges should be handled?
Kansas Supreme Court Judges should be selected by the Governor.
How would you ensure all Kansas students from kindergarten to college, get a first rate public education in a safe environment?
School choice is a hotly debated topic, but the reality is we already have school choice in Kansas, if you are wealthy. I would seek to give all Kansans this opportunity regardless of economic status. I would support any measure that gives more freedom and choice to parents and allows decisions regarding education to be made on a more local level
As governor, what is your position on gun control and the issue of gun violence? What, if any, changes would you propose to current laws?
Violence in Kansas has nothing to do to access to firearms, but is still a problem that should be addressed. One of the ways I seek to build resilient communities and decrease violence in Kansas is through positive criminal justice reform. I have 3 changes I plan to make to our current laws in this regard. I will start with legalization of cannabis. Second, I will reduce the penalty for simple possession of drugs to a misdemeanor offence. Finally, I would allow all misdemeanor offences to have the option of community service, and not just a fine or jail time. This will reduce the number of violent interactions with the police, and loosen the stranglehold that drugs and violence have on our community.
Should the Government control healthcare and reproductive decisions?
No.
How can the Governor’s office provide transparency to the affairs of the State?
Transparency and accountability are key for any and all elected positions, no matter the level. I would strive to be as transparent as possible, and encourage my peers and colleagues to do the same.
