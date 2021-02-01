With a move to increased building populations rapidly approaching for local grade 6-12 students, Emporia Public Schools leadership has begun to send out information for the days ahead.
Emporia High Principal Dathan Fischer sent out the following email, Monday morning:
"Good morning to all of you! This is just a reminder that a week from today, Feb. 8th, we will move into Step 3 of our reopening plan. Here is what Step 3 means for our different groups of students:
Remote Learners- students who are considered remote learners will continue to stay at home and learn from home. This group of learners will not follow our Step 3 calendar.
Hybrid Learners- students who are part of our hybrid group will be attending school every other day and it is based on their last name in the alphabet. On the days they don't attend onsite, they will learn from home.
Onsite Learners- students who are part of our onsite learning group will continue to attend school onsite every day.
Here is how attendance will look for our hybrid learners next week:
Hybrid students with a last name beginning with A through L: Attend onsite Tues., Feb. 9th and Thurs., Feb. 11th.
Hybrid students with a last name beginning with M through Z: Attend onsite Mon., Feb. 8th, Wed., Feb. 10th, Fri., Feb. 12th.
Please let us know if you have any questions."
Additional student calendars can be accessed at drive.google.com/file/d/13j50r6vwdryYwG52xY6hD7YGL7M6k90b/view. For more coverage on the district's move to Step 3, visit www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_6da7acd0-5611-11eb-acd1-07c7683e1bc1.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.