Michael E. Wood, of Emporia, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Newman Regional Health Emergency Department. He was 69.
Mr. Wood was the former owner/operator of American Welding Supply.
Service arrangements are pending. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home will have the arrangements.
