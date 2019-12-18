OLPE — It’s been a long while since the Madison boys have taken down their Highway 99 neighbor to the north.
The Bulldogs managed just that, holding off a late rally from the Eagles to claim a 48-46 victory in Olpe.
Madison led by three after the first quarter and held a six-point lead at halftime. Olpe captured the lead early in the fourth quarter as Damon Redeker scored nine of his team-high 13 points in the second half. The Bulldogs stayed the course, themselves coming back to finish with a two-point win.
Madison was 5-for-6 from the free throw line in the game’s final quarter.
Kelton Buettner scored a team-high 11 points for the Bulldogs, while Chase Harrison, Ryan Wolgram and Drew Stutesman each had 10.
Jordan Barnard also scored 10 for Olpe.
Olpe will travel to Marais des Cygnes on Thursday. Madison will host Hartford in the final game before the holiday break.
The Olpe girls picked up a decisive 72-16 win over Madison to start the evening.
GIRLS
MADISON 2 7 2 5 — 16
OLPE 26 25 18 3 — 72
BOYS
MADISON 12 16 7 13 — 48
OLPE 9 13 10 14 — 46
Madison: Buettner 11, Stutesman 10, Harrison 10, Wolgram 10, Engle 3, Rayburn 3, Miser 1.
Olpe: D. Redeker 13, Barnard 10, D. Hoelting 9, Soyez 6, C. Hoelting 4, Robert 4.
Chase County girls 59, Mission Valley 31
“Our first half was outstanding,” CCHS Head Coach Ron Slaymaker said.
The Vikings’ Hope Martin opened the game with a 3-pointer, but from that shot forward, it was all Bulldogs as they kept Mission Valley without a field goal in the second quarter while scoring 38 first-half points.
Kaylee Simpson had a team-high 25 points for the Bulldogs, while Landry Hinkson added 12.
“It’s really been a team thing,” Slaymaker said, citing his group’s early success has extended more to the collective defense than the emergence of Simpson’s scoring prowess.
CCHS will play at West Franklin on Friday.
GIRLS
MVHS 12 1 8 10 — 31
CCHS 19 19 14 7 — 59
Mission Valley: M. Deters 7, G. Deters 2, Durkes 2, Halupa 3, P. Martin 5, H. Martin 10.Tomlinson 2.
Chase Co.: Simpson 25, Tubach 2, Hinkson 12, Vandegrift 3, Higgs 8, Schroer 9.
Lebo boys 46, Burlingame 36
The Lebo boys remained undefeated Tuesday night after a third-quarter surge led the Wolves to a 46-36 victory over Burlingame.
The Wolves trailed by eight at halftime before a 21-point third quarter, largely fueled by freshman Landon Grimmett, gave the game’s momentum to Lebo.
Grimmett scored a team-high 15 points in the contest, but 12 came in the third quarter as Lebo flipped the scoreboard for good.
Devan McEwen added 13 and Andrew Bailey scored nine.
Trevor Quaney tallied a game-high 17 points for the Bearcats.
Lebo will host Waverly on Thursday.
LHS 11 5 21 9 — 46
BHS 13 11 10 2 — 36
Lebo: Grimmett 15, Reese 4, McEwen 13, Bailey 9, Ott 5.
Burlingame: Noonan 4, Kline 6, Tyson 2, Briggs 4, Young 3, Quaney 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.