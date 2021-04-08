James Jerry Bartlett of Lebo died April 5, 2021 at Holiday Resort in Emporia. He was 87.
He was a former teacher at Flint Hills Tech College.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., April 13, 2021 at the Lebo Baptist Church with burial to follow at the Arvonia Cemetery. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
