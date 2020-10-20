As we celebrate National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Newman Regional Health is pleased to provide Lyon County and surrounding communities with information on their Breast Care Screening Fund, a financial assistance program aimed at helping to provide screening mammograms to patients that do not have insurance coverage or the financial resources available for such a service. In order to qualify, patients must reside in the service area of Lyon, Coffey, Chase, Morris, Osage or Greenwood counties.
It is suggested that patients first enroll for the Early Detection Works program made available by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment prior to applying for the Breast Care Screening Fund at Newman Regional Health. To find out more about EDW, visit https://www.kdheks.gov/edw or call 1-877-277-1368. If patients are not eligible or have exhausted EDW funds, the Breast Care Screening Fund may be able to help.
“We know that patients often place a lower priority on the healthcare needs of themselves and their families when finances are tight,” said Holly French, Chief Financial Officer at Newman Regional Health. “But as an organization whose mission is to improve health in our communities by providing high quality care, we recognize that we have a duty to make life-saving services like this available for all.”
According to the American Cancer Society, when breast cancer is detected early, and is in the localized stage, the 5-year relative survival rate is 99%. Early detection includes doing monthly breast self-exams, and scheduling regular clinical breast exams and mammograms. Annual screening mammograms can start as early as 40 years of age. Women 55 years of age and older can continue yearly screenings or switch to mammograms every 2 years.
“Lyon County and surrounding areas are so fortunate to have the W.S. & E.C. Jones Breast Care Center right within their local community,” said Dr. Tim Harris, a General Surgeon with Newman Regional Health Medical Partners Surgical Specialists. “Patients can obtain preventive screening and diagnostic procedures locally in a comfortable environment from a team of professionals that support the patient through the entire process.”
This fund is made possible by community donations. If you would like to help, please contact Emporia Community Foundation at 620-342-9304 and ask that your contribution be assigned to the Breast Care Screening Fund at Newman Regional Health. Breast Care Screening Fund applications are available at the W.S. & E.C. Jones Breast Care Center at Newman Regional Health and online at www.newmanrh.org/breastcare. For more information about the W.S. & E.C. Jones Breast Care Center and/or the Breast Care Screening Fund, please call (620) 342-5222.
