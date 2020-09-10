James E. Grimmett, 75, Emporia, passed away Sunday afternoon, September 6, 2020 at the Peabody Health & Rehabilitation Center, Peabody, Kansas.
James Edward Grimmett was born in Emporia, Kansas on December 10, 1944, the son of Harold L. and Marie (Proeger) Grimmett. He married LaDonna Zink at the Church of God in Emporia on February 20, 1965. She survives. Also surviving are their 4 children, David Grimmett, Emporia, KS, Mark Grimmett, Eudora, KS, Brenda Stucky, Newton, KS, and Christine Crespino, Topeka, KS; 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sharon Woods; and niece, Angela Dahl.
Jim served as a Pastor for congregations in the Nazarene and Friends Church. From 1985 to 1999 he and his wife owned and operated the East 12th Avenue Dairy Queen in Emporia. He had also been a rural letter carrier for the United States Post Office, and for 10 years was a Bus Driver for U.S.D. #253, Emporia Schools. They had been members of the Lamont Wesleyan Church, Lamont, Kansas, and formerly of the Gideon Society.
Cremation is planned. A private graveside service will be at a later date at the Fruitland Cemetery, west of Americus, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Gideon Society or the Emporia Friends of the Zoo, sent through Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences for the family may be sent through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
