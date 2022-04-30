Richard Lee “Tex” Benjamin, 59, died April 23, 2022, at Newman Regional Health. He was born October 14, 1962, in Wichita, to Roy and Charlotte (Sweeten) Benjamin. Tex enjoyed hunting, fishing, and rodeoing. His most favorite hobby however was being a dad and papa and attending his children and grandchildren’s events. When his children were younger, Tex was their basketball coach for many years. He was a mentor for kids starting their rodeo career and enjoyed that as well. He also was a member of the Emporia Bass Club and served on the Chase County School Board.
Tex was a truck driver for EVCO Wholesale Foods and Jack Jones Feedlot before his health led him down a different career path where he became a car salesman for Emporia Motors becoming salesman of the month many different times. He then went to Birch Telecom before becoming the purchasing manager for Stutler Technologies. Tex was a workaholic and poured his heart and soul into whatever job he was doing or activity he was helping with.
On February 13, 1988, he married Mary L. Michael in Topeka. They shared 34 years of marriage.
Tex is survived by: wife, Mary Benjamin of the home; sons, Gus Benjamin and wife Morgan of Emporia, Garrett Benjamin and wife Caitlin, Trey Benjamin, all of Strong City; grandchildren, Chaz Smith, Ralissa Smith, Hunter Smith (Trista) of the home, Layton Benjamin, Maddex Gurley, Miller Benjamin (Gus), Makinley Benjamin, Jorie Benjamin, Ander Benjamin (Garrett); mother, Charlotte Benjamin of Emporia; sisters, Sandy Fernandez and husband David, Christina Lieurance, Julie Brammell, all of Emporia; mother-in-law, Louise Michael of Topeka; sister-in-law, Paula Michael of Topeka; brothers-in-law, Bryant Michael (Martine) of Lathrop, MO, Edwin Michael (Lazina), Roger Michael all of Topeka; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Benjamin; daughter, Trista Benjamin Smith; son-in-law, Kyle Smith; father-in-law, Paul Michael and brother-in-law, Wes Brammell.
Cremation will take place.
Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Flint Hills Rodeo Grounds. Family will greet friends following the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Tex Benjamin Memorial Fund, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander
Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.