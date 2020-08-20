Members of Lyon County Public Health reported 12 new positives and 13 additional recoveries in the organization's latest media update Thursday afternoon.
There are currently 71 active COVID-19 cases in Lyon County.
A total of 781 cases have been confirmed in the county since the pandemic began in early March. Nearly 700 patients are considered recovered at this time, however seven additional death certificates have yet to be confirmed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Fourteen deaths have been reported thus far.
Public Health reports two active clusters at this time. A "long-term care" cluster currently contains 30 active cases, while three active cases have been attributed to "private industry."
Kansas has had 441 coronavirus clusters since the pandemic began, with 209 deaths at long-term care facilities according to the KDHE. Clusters at meatpacking plants accounted for 19 deaths and religious gatherings accounted for 12 deaths.
Health officials reported five clusters at Kansas colleges and universities associated with 57 coronavirus cases, with no hospitalizations or deaths associated with them.
Daycare facilities and schools were associated with 16 clusters associated with 78 cases, including one which required hospitalization.
The actual number of cases is thought to be far higher because people can be infected without feeling ill and because of a lack of testing, particularly early in the pandemic.
