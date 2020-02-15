Soup supper
The Bethel Community’s annual soup supper is 6:30 p.m. today at the School House. Each family is asked to bring vegetable beef soup or chili, a dessert and table service.
The Pep and Progress Community Unit will provide the drinks.
Sweetheart dance
VFW Post No. 1980 will host a Sweetheart Dance fundraiser featuring The Barbees starting 7 p.m. today at the VFW, 932 Graphic Arts Rd. Admission is $5. Carnations will be given to the first 50 ladies in attendance. All are welcome to attend.
Funds raised go toward supporting the local VFW.
Spaghetti supper
The American Legion Auxiliary will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5 - 7 p.m. today at the Legion, 2921 W. 12th Ave. Cost is $9 per plate.
Come out and support your local veterans.
Little Learners Expo
Mobilizing Literacy’s next Little Learners Math-Science-Grow-Expo is 6 - 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Flinthills Mall, 1632 Industrial Rd. The free event features participation from more than 15 community businesses and organizations with child-friendly activities for children ages 2 - 6.
Show up to receive your family bag and receive one ticket per child for a prize drawing at 7 p.m. Each family selects a free book to bring home.
Beef and noodle dinner
St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Hartford will hold a beef and noodle dinner from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Neosho Rapids Elementary School Multipurpose Room, 240 N. Commercial St., Neosho Rapids.
Menu items include homemade beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad, dessert and drinks. Adults are $8 and children ages 10 and under are $4. There will be a drawing for prizes. Get tickets at the door.
Commodity distribution
The Salvation Army Commodity distribution date for Lyon County is 2 - 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at 209 W. 4th Ave. To be eligible for commodities, household income must fit certain guidelines. For information about income requirements, contact the Salvation Army at 342-3093.
Soup kitchen
The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Hall, 106 Exchange St., will open the second and fourth Sunday of every month beginning Feb. 23. The soup kitchen serves from 4 - 5 p.m. The pantry is available from 4 - 6 p.m.
Biscuits and gravy breakfast
The Hartford After Prom Committee will hold a biscuits and gravy breakfast from 8 - 11 a.m. Feb. 29 at the Neosho Rapids Community Center, 238 N. Main St., Neosho Rapids.
A freewill donation will be accepted.
Pancake breakfast
The Madison Lions Club will hold its annual pancake breakfast from 7- 11 a.m. Feb. 29 at the Madison Sauder Community Center, 110 S. 1st St., Madison.
The menu includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, milk and juice. Containers available for carryout meals.
Donations will be accepted and will benefit the Lions Scholarship Fund.
Annual meeting
The Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter will hold its annual meeting 6:30 p.m. March 10 at the Emporia Police Department meeting room, 518 Mechanic St.
The meeting is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.