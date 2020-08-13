The Emporia Police Department is investigating after a local convenience store was robbed Wednesday night.
At 10:41 p.m., officers responded to Short Stop, 1829 Merchant St., for a reported robbery.
"A masked female was reported to have entered the store and demanded money," according to a written release from Captain David DeVries. "She received cash and fled the store. She is reported to have jumped into a vehicle driven by a second individual. The car was parked north of the store."
The suspect had a bandana over her hand which she brandished at the clerk. DeVries said it was known if the suspect was armed. No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a white female, short, and about 120 pounds,.
Information on this crime can be reported to the Emporia Police Department 343-4200 or through Lyon County Crime Stoppers 342-2273.
