A marijuana growing operation was shut down in northeast Emporia Monday morning after two local men were arrested.
According to Captain Lisa Hayes of the Emporia Police Department, more than four pounds of marijuana, 10 marijuana plants, four firearms and four truckloads of grow equipment were seized at an Emporia residence. A small amount of methamphetamine was also seized.
Hayes said 62-year-old Scott Lockyear and 32-year-old William Lockyear — both of Emporia — were both booked into the Lyon County Detention Center on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, distribution of marijuana, cultivation of marijuana and no drug tax stamp.
Emporia police officers and detectives, along with a Lyon County Sheriff's Office detective executed the search warrant.
