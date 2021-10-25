Marie E. Barrett, 87, Hartford, Kansas, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the Flint Hills care Center, Emporia.
Marie E. Nuessen was born on June 3, 1934 at Olpe, Kansas, the daughter of John G. and Anna C. (Scheve) Nuessen. Marie is survived by her children, Ferlin Williams, Gary Williams, Danny Williams, Cheryl Carley, Alan Barrett (Pam), Debbie Team (Shane); brother, Edward Nuessen; sisters, RoseAnn White and Janice Mercer, as well as 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Barrett; ex-husband, Floyd Williams; brothers, Donald, Marvin, and Melvin Nuessen; and sisters, Louise Randall, Evelyn Watts, Helen Coen and step-daughter, Sherry Wallace.
She was a member of Saint Mary Catholic Church, Hartford, Kansas and was a housewife, and nurse’s aide.
Cremation is planned. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Saint Mary Catholic Church, Hartford, Kansas on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. with Father Matt Nagle, Celebrant. Inurnment will be later in the Hartford Cemetery.
The Rosary will be recited at the church at 6:30 P.M. Tuesday evening, November 2. The family will receive friends following the Rosary.
A memorial has been established with Saint Mary Catholic Church, Hartford, contributions sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
