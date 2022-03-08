Thomas C. Stamatson Mar 8, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thomas C. Stamatson of Emporia died March 5, 2022 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita. He was 84. He served in the Air Force. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Charter Funerals has the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thomas C. Stamatson Funeral Obituary Emporia Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice Charter Arrangement × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Emporia Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Shop Local Shop local businesses this Christmas season. Shop Local magazine has great gift ideas. READ NOW Real Estate Guide See what homes are for sale in the Emporia Real Estate Guide. Read Now Sallie Magazine Latest Edition of Sallie Magazine. READ NOW Emporia Living Magazine 2021 edition of Emporia Living Magazine. VIEW NOW Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles2 dead in head-on collisionUPDATE: Car, train collide; one seriously hurtEmporia man dies after car-train collisionCity approves Emporian's Monkey Island revamp projectBecause You Asked: What happened to the Breckenridge Hotel?UPDATED: Local meth suspect jailed in North DakotaCrossing worked properly during collision, railroad saysPower outage for thousands during winter weatherAdrianne FuDong “Annie” HarrisonBecause You Asked: What's going on with Plumb Place? Images Videos CommentedHas the Time Come? (45)Can We Move On? (25)The “Me First” Phenomenon (20)Arm-twisting and deal-making to pass Republican-drawn congressional map puts Kansas in a bad light (18)Three arrested on drug charges Tuesday (14)UPDATE: Lawsuit accuses Flint Hills Tech of religious discrimination (14)COVID and the Olympics (14)Schreiber fears proposals attacking education (13)Incomplete climate science has pushed us toward the wrong solutions (10)An Offer to King Putin (9)Schmidt Recipient of Annual Arlene Eichorn Scholarship (9)Because You Asked: What's wrong with the clock tower? (7)Ukraine under attack: Nuclear radiation reports wrong (7)Do Something (6)How far should the U.S. get involved in Ukraine? (5)'Horrendous' or transparent? Teacher planning bills spark debate (4)All-women art exhibition coming to Trox Gallery (4)Gasp-price: $4 nationwide, $3.70 in Chase County (4)The People Speak: Not Degrading Then (4)Emporia man arrested on animal cruelty charges (4)Ignite quiet on subdivision cost (4)Local legislators address constituents (4)American Pickers to film in Kansas, seek unique collections to visit (3)They spilled the beans, finally. (3)Ukraine under attack: Seaport reportedly captured (3)When Legislators Attack Professions (3)Anti-vax, pro-ivermectin measures advance in Kansas Senate (3)Questions About Ukraine (3)Public Health permitting vaccination exemptions (3)Frank L. Nelson (3)Ukraine under attack: Evacuate to Russia? (2)Kansas Senate overrides veto on congressional map with 2nd vote (2)Porter donates $50,000 to Kansas Legal Services to fund expungements (2)Local gas price tops $3.25 (2)Pain killer stolen from pharmacy (2)Because you asked: Why isn't Public Health reporting active cases and recoveries? (2)Because You Asked: How Will That New Subdivision Look? (2)Continued nursing shortage brings historic need to Newman Regional Health (2)Russians 'bogged down,' ESU professor says (2)Power outage for thousands during winter weather (2)Schmidt 'sanctuary city' ban awaits action (2)Area Basketball Roundup: Feb. 23 (1)Wayne W. VanGundy (1)Sam's Southern Eatery permanently closes (1)Emporia teacher drops debut country music single (1)Cancer-causing cans lead to deodorant recall (1)Ukraine insider's view: Ready for a fight (1)Planning commission approves preliminary plat for Kretsinger Addition (1)Union Street Social, No Coast Film Fest collab brings weekly movie nights (1)Bonner & Bonner Diversity Lecture Coming March 3 (1)Gary Dean Crawford (1)Because You Asked: Will school mask rules ever change? (1)Because You Asked: Where's the animal control officer? (1)USD 253 announces 2 administrative hires (1)Street Cats Club's TNR program welcomes partnership with K-State (1)School district to host free COVID vaccine clinic (1)Comments welcome on rural broadband proposals (1)Police probe pharmacy break-in (1)Accused Avila gunman accepts adult trial (1)USD 253 board votes to end universal masking March 28 (1)Ukraine insider's view: 'You underestimated Putin' (1)Pickleball tournament held this week (1)Emporia man dies after car-train collision (1)Newell announces retirement (1)FHTC discrimination case heads to court (1)SOS receives twin federal grants (1)Catherine Ann Flood (1)Kohr logs impressive wrestling career (1)Turn signal trouble prompts Toyota recall (1)Because You Asked: What happened to the Breckenridge Hotel? (1) WAJK
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.