The American Legion Auxiliary Bowling Tournament was held Oct. 3 at Flint Hills Lanes in Emporia. The first place team included Courtney Leek, Tabatha Morgan Judy Mason and Debbie Rinzler — all members of American Legion No. 5. The tournament is the traditionally held the first weekend in October and team play is always on Saturdays, with doubles and singles on Sundays.

