The American Legion Auxiliary Bowling Tournament was held Oct. 3 at Flint Hills Lanes in Emporia. The first place team included Courtney Leek, Tabatha Morgan Judy Mason and Debbie Rinzler — all members of American Legion No. 5. The tournament is the traditionally held the first weekend in October and team play is always on Saturdays, with doubles and singles on Sundays.
Emporia women win American Legion Auxiliary Bowling Tournament
- Special to The Gazette
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Your Holiday Shopping Magazine to Emporia and area businesses. Also visit ShopEmporiaKansas.com to shop Emporia businesses who are online. Start your online shopping here.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: Suspect in custody after high speed chase in Emporia, Wednesday evening
- BOE names Anderson-Harder Interim Superintendent of Schools for USD 253
- Ex-superintendent to receive full pay through June 2021, separation agreement shows
- Shelbys’ Sassy Designs hosts grand opening
- Missing ring returns to owner after 37 years
- Health officials urge caution over Thanksgiving as positives, death count rise
- John Alan Davis
- Dennis Neill Wiley
- Scott Delynn Edwards
- Weekend events raise more than $10,000 for McBride family
Images
Videos
Commented
- ELECTION 2020: Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US (102)
- THE ELECTION IS OVER, AND JOE BIDEN WON (74)
- Vote from the heart and consider the big picture (52)
- The election lawsuit Trump should win (51)
- ELECTION 2020: Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House (48)
- Moving On Together (35)
- Active COVID cases nearing 700 in Lyon County; Newman Regional Health seeing high numbers of COVID-positive inpatients (28)
- I stand with Pres. James Madison (28)
- Updated: Suspect in custody after high speed chase in Emporia, Wednesday evening (25)
- Lyon County jumps to 404 active COVID cases with 137 new positives reported Thursday (23)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.