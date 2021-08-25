Special to The Gazette
Lyon County Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County Ambulance responded to the intersection of Road 270 and Road K for a report of an injury accident at around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
It was determined that 42-year-old Angela Rutschmann, of Topeka, was southbound on Road K driving a 2018 U-Haul rental truck when 39-year-old Shawn Wilson, of Americus, failed to yield the right of way at the uncontrolled intersection as he was westbound on Road 270, causing him to hit the U- Haul truck with his 2010 Chevy Silverado.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident and both drivers refused further medical treatment at the scene.
