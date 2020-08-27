Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Aug. 21
Abandoned vehicle, 2800 W. Hwy. 50, 1:02 p.m.
Citizen community contact, W. 6th Ave. and Constitution St., 2:36 p.m.
Drug - possession marijuana, W. 9th Ave. and Neosho St., 4:19 p.m.
Animal bite, 700 E. 12th Ave., 5:55 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 2700 W. Hwy. 50, 7:57 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 1000 Sylvan St., 9:13 p.m.
Family disturbance information redacted
Aug. 22
Simple assault, 1000 Sylvan St, 1:25 a.m.
Aggravated battery, information redacted
Traffic stop, W. 7th Ave. and Sunnyslope St., 2:53 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 1300 Merchant St., 11:40 p.m.
Aug. 23
Family disturbance, information redacted
Non-injury accident, 1300 Exchange St., 3:17 a.m.
Citizen community contact, 400 W. Kansas Ave., 9:42 a.m.
Traffic stop, 900 Thompson St., 1:06 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 2200 Industrial Rd., 2:57 p.m.
Check the welfare, information redacted
Parking problem, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 12:06 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 2000 Industrial Rd., 4:21 p.m.
Animal bite, 1100 W. 5th Ave., 9:25 p.m.
Suicide attempt, information redacted
Family disturbance, information redacted
Aug. 24
Trespass notice served, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 6:41 a.m.
Parking problem, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 2:33 p.m.
Citizen community contact, 200 E. 6th Ave., 2:41 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 2100 W. Hwy. 50, 2:57 p.m.
Vicious animal, 1100 West St., 6:37 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 800 Dove Run, 7:41 p.m.
Aug. 25
Child in need care, information redacted
Suspicious person, 800 W. 6th Ave., 12:37 a.m.
Sheriff
Aug. 23
Non-injury accident, W. Hwy. 50 roundabout, 1:38 p.m.
Animal at large, 2100 Road X, Reading, 2:17 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1200 KTA, 4:57 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Road 270 and N. Hwy. 99, 5:30 pm.
Vicious animal, 700 Road 300, Americus, 7:22 p.m.
Aug. 24
Traffic stop, Road 170 and Road P, 12:51 a.m.
Medical problem, information redacted
Traffic hazard, Road 190 and Road U, 8:59 a.m.
Medical problem, information redacted
Brush fire, 2700 N. Hwy. 99, Admire, 11:27 a.m.
Traffic stop, 300 Congress St., 8:28 p.m.
Fire structure, 1000 Road 280, 8:32 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1100 Drury Ln., 9:11 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 500 Road 347, Allen, 10:57 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Aug. 21
Unlawful use credit card, 1100 Merchant St., 8:46 a.m.
Forgery - counterfeiting, 1200 Industrial Rd., 10:41 a.m.
Theft - identity, 1100 Chestnut St., 11:33 a.m.
Burglary - late report, 1100 Merchant St., 4:24 p.m.
Theft - late report, 5:16 p.m.
Hit and run, 500 E. 12th Ave., 6:54 p.m.
Aug. 22
Fraud, 2500 Westridge Dr., 9:21 a.m.
Theft - identity, 2200 E. Bayfront Ct., 12:57 p.m.
Injury accident, 2600 W. Hwy. 50, 1:54 p.m.
Aug. 23
Burglary - in progress, 1100 Commercial St., 9:33 p.m.
Burglary - in progress, 1100 East St., 11:19 p.m.
Aug. 24
Vehicle theft, 1700 W. 6th Ave., 6:15 a.m.
Theft - late report, 1300 Drury Ln., 10:31 a.m.
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 12:51 p.m.
Fraud, 900 Weaver St., 6:32 p.m.
Criminal damage, 200 S. East St., 7:12 p.m.
Criminal damage, 300 Sherman St., 7:20 p.m.
Forgery - counterfeiting, 1200 W. 6th Ave., 7:20 p.m.
Burglary in progress, 90 block Cherokee Ln., 8:30 p.m.
Sheriff
Aug. 24
Injury accident, 1300 Road 50, Olpe, 5:17 a.m
Theft - late report, Road L and Road 330, Allen, 9:28 a.m.
Injury accident, Road 290 and Road F, Americus, 3:06 p.m.
Fraud - checks, 1800 Road B5, 5:19 p.m.
Injury accident, N. Hwy. 99 and Road 340, Admire, 6:06 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
