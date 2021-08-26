The Kansas Department of Health and Environment ranked Lyon County the 14th lowest-risk county in the state Wednesday in the first of thrice-weekly COVID-19 rankings.
Chase County was ranked 67th, Coffey County 72nd, Greenwood County 42nd, Morris County seventh, Osage County 59th and Wabaunsee County 27th.
Counties are ranked in three different categories: vaccination rates, average number of COVID-19 cases and average number of COVID-19 tests given. Those rankings are used to create a composite score by which the counties are ranked.
Counties with a lower number ranking are lower-risk counties as compared to other counties in the state. However, the CDC still lists all Kansas counties -- save for Rawlins, Wallace, Smith, Lincoln and Riley counties -- as communities with high transmission rates.
Brown County is ranked No. 1 and Stevens County is No. 105.
The goal of the rankings system is to “Help county commissioners and local leaders stop the spread of COVID-19 in their communities.”
More information, as well as the full rankings, can be found at coronavirus.kdheks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2139/KS-COVID-rankings.
