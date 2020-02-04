Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Sunday
Simple battery, 500 Mechanic St., 5:11 a.m.
Simple assault, 500 Mechanic St., 6:18 a.m.
Medical assist, address redacted, 10:10 a.m.
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 12:52 p.m.
Traffic stop, 10 E. 5th Ave., 11:06 p.m.
Monday
Suspicious person, 1500 W. 6th Ave., 12:29 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 1900 W. 24th Ave., 2:07 a.m.
Simple assault, Emporia, 3:23 a.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Grass fire, 2200 Road 250, Reading, 2:01 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Road 200 and Road G, 11:09 p.m.
Monday
Domestic Disturbance, address and time redacted
Courts
Jason Gumfory, 120 S. Congress St., battery, Jan. 20
Delfino Bedolla, 1013 Market St., fail to yield, Jan. 22
Cheyenne Goodrich, 2402 W. View Dr., battery, Jan. 29
Isaiah Rueda, 10 Exchange St., expired tag, suspended driver’s license and no proof of insurance, Jan. 29
Timothy Desrood, 21949 Bagley Ave., Faribault, MN, inattentive driving, Jan. 29
Carlton Johnston, 310 SE Washington St., Loraine, TX, left of center and no proof of insurance, Feb. 1
Elijah Serrer, 2883 W. 50 Road, Hamilton, mirrors and suspended driver’s license, Feb. 1
Mattathias Davis, 1533 Merchant St., expired driver’s license, Feb. 1
Austin Miller, 1433 Stophlet St., Fort Wayne, IN, no driver’s license, Feb. 1
Lane Callahan, 8421 S. Spruce St., Haysville, turn signal and transport open container, Feb. 1
Ayler Snyder, 909 East St. Apt. 5, transport open container and MIP, Feb. 1
Devon Barbe, 244 N. Jane St., obstruction and theft under $25, Feb. 1
Angeline Niedfeldt, 1017 Merchant St., leave scene and interference with officer, Feb. 1
Lily Ensminger, 1610 Center St. Apt. 10, drive without taillights, no driver’s license and DUI, Feb. 2
Amado Najera-Rosales, 120 S. Sylvan St., stop sign, fake license and no driver’s license, Feb. 2
Nathan Gomez, 709 E. 14th Pl., Eudora, public urination, Feb. 2
Manuel Lares-Tiniguar, 4316 Fredericks Ave., Memphis, TN, trespassing, Feb. 2
Taylor McDougal, 1007 Mary St. Apt. 6, MIP, Feb. 2
Lewis Brown, 614 Cottonwood St., theft of service, Feb. 3
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal Emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
